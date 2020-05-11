Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11,750.6% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

