Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.65. The company has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

