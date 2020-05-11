Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 11.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

