Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.65. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

