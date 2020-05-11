AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,750.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

