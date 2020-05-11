AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,843 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

