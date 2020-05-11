AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,414 Trane (NYSE:TT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $1,420,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,860,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $48,191,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $44,018,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,313,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research lowered Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

TT stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

