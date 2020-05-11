AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.