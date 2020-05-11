AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Eaton by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 579,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eaton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 208,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 145,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

