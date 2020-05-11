AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $351,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $121.40 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

