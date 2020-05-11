AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMADY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $44.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.14.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.