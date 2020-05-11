American International Group Inc. Acquires 17,750 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

PPL stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

