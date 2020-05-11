American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $113.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $116.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.