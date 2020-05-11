American International Group Inc. Buys 2,666 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of H & R Block worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,666,000 after purchasing an additional 353,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

