American International Group Inc. Buys 295,280 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 249.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,280 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $9,477,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

DAR stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

