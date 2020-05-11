American International Group Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Stericycle worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,506.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

SRCL opened at $52.36 on Monday. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

