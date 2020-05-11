American International Group Inc. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of WEX worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEX by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in WEX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth $59,106,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

NYSE WEX opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $180.19.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

