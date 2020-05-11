American International Group Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sonoco Products worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.