American International Group Inc. Sells 1,874 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after purchasing an additional 128,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $259,974,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

CERN opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

