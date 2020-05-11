American International Group Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $50,258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,633,000 after buying an additional 2,466,155 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

