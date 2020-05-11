Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after buying an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

