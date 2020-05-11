Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $40.40

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in AutoNation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in AutoNation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

