Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

