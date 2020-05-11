Aperio Group LLC Acquires 616,657 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616,657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,739,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 157,492 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,402 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NMR opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

