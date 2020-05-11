Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,506 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,494,000 after purchasing an additional 356,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,931,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

