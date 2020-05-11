Aperio Group LLC Buys 10,526 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $89.56 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

