Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,670 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

YUM stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

