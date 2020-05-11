Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortive worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,464,000 after buying an additional 205,796 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $207,985,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

