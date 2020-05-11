Aperio Group LLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 204.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98,899 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Landstar System worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $107.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

