Aperio Group LLC Has $15.52 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,613 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Smith & Nephew worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

