Aperio Group LLC Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

