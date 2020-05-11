Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 70,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in Xylem by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Xylem by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 35,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

