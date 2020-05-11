Aperio Group LLC Purchases 17,454 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 110.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

