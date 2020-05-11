Aperio Group LLC Purchases 64,913 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,913 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $266,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,846,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $185.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

