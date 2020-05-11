Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $162.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

