Aperio Group LLC Sells 155,391 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,391 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Evergy by 5.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 411,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.