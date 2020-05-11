Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Tech Data worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $55,438,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $30,501,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $140.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

