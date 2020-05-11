Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

APOG opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson bought 25,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

