Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 4.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

INTC stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

