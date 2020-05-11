Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.14.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

