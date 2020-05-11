Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $121.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

