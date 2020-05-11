Asset Dedication LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

