Asset Dedication LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 39,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

