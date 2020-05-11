Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 34,673 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,673 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,539.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $20.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

