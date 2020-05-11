Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of ECON opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $24.50.

