Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Atrion were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $678.89 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.00 and a fifty-two week high of $922.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $704.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.