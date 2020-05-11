AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 4.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

