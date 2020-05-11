AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,774,000 after buying an additional 3,294,858 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,998,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,865,000 after buying an additional 216,805 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 237,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 160,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

