AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,895 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $145,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.