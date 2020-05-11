AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Nomura Securities cut their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

